Missing Florida teen seen in Instagram video tied up and crying, family says

DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A relative of a missing Florida teenager said she received a chilling video call from her niece’s Instagram account and saw the girl tied to a chair with a rope around her neck, the Miami Herald reported.

Destiny Rose, 16, a “habitual runaway,” was last seen on Aug. 20 at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Her aunt, Shanna Champion, told Davie police she was recently sent a video call request from Rose’s Instagram account.

When she answered the call, she saw a Hispanic man move the camera and film her niece crying.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” the man allegedly said before hanging up. Champion was unable to record and save the video.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with a short crew haircut and a small patch of facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information regarding Rose’s whereabouts is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).