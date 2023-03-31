DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two women from Brookville have been found safe in New Mexico.

According to a post on social media by Truth or Consequences Police Department, 46-year-old Robyn Bodine, and 52-year-old Tracie Shoe have been found safe in Catron County, N.M. On Thursday, the department said both of the women will soon be reunited with their families.

2 NEWS spoke with the Truth or Consequences Police Chief Luis Tavizon. He says authorities had a confirmed ping from one of the phones a day before the two went missing, prompting authorities to search for the two women.

“The Catron County sheriff sent deputies up the road to see if they could make contact with them. The phone had been pinged in the area the day before,” Tavizon said. “The Catron County deputies made their way up, noticed the vehicle, saw that it was stuck, made contact with the females who were there with the vehicle.”

Brookville Police sent out a release thanking everyone for their efforts in helping find the two women and confirmed once again that they were found in an “extremely remote area” in New Mexico.

“We would like to sincerely thank Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, the City of Truth or Consequences Police Department (N.M.), Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker (N.M.), the Catron County Sheriff’s Office (N.M.), New Mexico State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance and support in this multi-agency missing persons investigation,” Brookville Police said.

The announcement of the women being found safe comes after the two women were reported missing after reportedly not returning their rental car and missing their flight from Arizona back home to Ohio. Family and friends close to the two women reportedly were not able to have contact with them before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.