Missing 11-year-old California boy found dead

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(KCRA/NBC News) A missing 11-year-old California boy has been found dead. 

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville.

His body was found later that day after police searched his neighborhood. 

Police said the boy’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

“It’s so sad,” said Jordyn Gilmore, who lives next door. “Who would’ve thought your next-door neighbor. Things happen and it’s just crazy.”

Gilmore said the boy’s family had moved in a little over a month ago.

“They have little kids, too,” she said. “Completely normal. They play out in the front yard. There was nothing weird going on.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QO3KWR

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools