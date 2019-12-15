Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019; Top beauty pageant winners now all black women

(NBC NEWS) — A 23-year-old graduate of Florida State University was crowned Miss World 2019 on Saturday at London’s Excel.

Toni-Ann Singh sang a version of the late singer Whitney Houston’s “I have nothing’ in the competition and said her mother was the most inspiring woman she knew.

Singh was born in Morant, St. Thomas, Jamaica. She is a psychology and women studies graduate of Florida State University, according to CNN.

She is taking a year off from college before attending medical school, according to CNN.

When Singh was announced as the winner, she shook her head in disbelief as fellow finalists Miss Nigeria and Miss Brazil congratulated her.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” she tweeted Saturday.

Singh was crowned by Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico, before making her first walk as Miss World 2019 and waving to the audience and contestants.

Miss France came in second place with Miss India in third.

This is the fourth time that a representative from Jamaica is crowned as Miss World since 1959. Jamaica has previously won Miss World titles in 1963, 1976 and 1993, according to CNN.

It’s also the first time that all of the top beauty pageants — Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now, Miss World — have crowned black women as their winners.

Last weekend, 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa was named Miss Universe after excelling through rounds of swimsuit and evening gown struts and answering questions about social issues.

When asked during Sunday’s contest what it is most important to teach young girls today, Tunzi said leadership, unleashing a standing ovation at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful. And I think it’s time that stops today,” Tunzi said.