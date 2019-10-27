Minnesota museum holds creepy doll contest

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minnesota (CNN) — A museum in Minnesota held a creepy doll competition ahead of Halloween, and boy did it deliver.

The museum showcased parts of its collection that don’t normally get attention.

Many of the dolls are more than 100 years old, with time taking its toll.

The dolls weren’t originally meant to be creepy, but now some look like they’re watching you, plotting something sinister.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Mn. ran the competition from Oct. 16 through Oct. 24.

Each day, a photo of a new creepy doll or figurine was posted on the museum’s Facebook page and participants voted for the ones they found the creepiest.

The top three winners will be announced Monday and put on display.