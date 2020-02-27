Milwaukee police ID Miller Brewery shooter, victims: ‘Our families our hurting’

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WITI) — Milwaukee police released the identities of the shooter in the Miller Brewery shooting — as well as the victims. This, after law enforcement sources confirmed for FOX6 News that the shooter, identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, had two guns — one had a suppressor (silencer) attached.

Ferrill fatally shot the five co-workers at the Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. Police indicated Ferrill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was an employee of the brewery.

Milwaukee police identified the five victims in this shooting incident as:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 51, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 50, Waukesha

If you or someone you know was impacted by this incident — resources are available through the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention.