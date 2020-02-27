Closings and Delays
Milwaukee police ID Miller Brewery shooter, victims: ‘Our families our hurting’

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WITI) — Milwaukee police released the identities of the shooter in the Miller Brewery shooting — as well as the victims. This, after law enforcement sources confirmed for FOX6 News that the shooter, identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, had two guns — one had a suppressor (silencer) attached.

Ferrill fatally shot the five co-workers at the Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. Police indicated Ferrill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was an employee of the brewery.

Milwaukee police identified the five victims in this shooting incident as:

  • Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee
  • Gennady Levshetz, 51, Mequon
  • Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee
  • Dana Walk, 57, Delafield
  • Dale Hudson, 50, Waukesha

If you or someone you know was impacted by this incident — resources are available through the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention.

