Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.

Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children — a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators say they’re looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the children, who they said were in a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at passing cars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools