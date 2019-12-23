Milwaukee bus driver reunites two lost dogs with their owners

MILWAUKEE, WI (NBC Newschannel) — Two lost dogs are back with their family thanks to the kindness and compassion of a Milwaukee County transit bus driver.

Bus driver Jamie Grabowski was finishing her route when she came across the two pups wandering the streets in 20-degree weather.

That’s when she stopped her bus, urged them to go home, and then brought them on the bus while she called transit dispatchers for help.

Video from the bus shows Jamie playing with the dogs until police arrive.

The officer drove the dogs to the Milwaukee area domestic animal control commission which was able to reunite the pair with their family who’d been searching for them all night.

The family says they’re thankful to be reunited with their two-year-old pit bill and Doberman Pinscher just in time for Christmas!