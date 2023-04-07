MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lives can be changed in a single moment. That moment may have happened for a 10-year-old boy this past Saturday when he met a caring Millersville police officer who went beyond serving and protecting.

On Saturday, Field Training Officer Jonathan Lassiter said he was trailing behind a crotch rocket motorcycle going too fast.

That brought the veteran officer to a Millersville neighborhood, where he spotted a 10-year-old boy running next to a bunch of other kids riding bikes.

Lassiter said he stopped: “I asked him, ‘Why are you chasing them?’ He said because he didn’t have a bike.”

Lassiter then said, “If I get you one, would you ride it?”

He said the kid’s eyes lit up.

Lassiter went to Walmart and bought a blue bicycle. By that time, the other officers heard about his good deed and chipped in on the bike.

Within the hour, the cop, who grew up around Millersville, returned with a brand-new bicycle.

“I remember being a kid, riding bikes, having fun, it just looked like he would have more fun if he was riding with them instead of chasing them,” Lassiter said.

The video showed Lassiter walking the bike up to the 10-year-old, who was grinning ear to ear.

“They had a green one, but I like blue better because I drive a Ford,” Lassiter joked while gifting the child his new bicycle.

In the background, you can hear the boy saying “thank you” and his mother chiming in that blue is a great color.

“Now you don’t have to chase your friends no more,” Lassiter added.

Pictures from Millersville police show the boy having fun riding his new bike.

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

“Just doing it to make someone smile see him have a good day,” Lassiter said. “I feel good, he stated to me he thought about being a police officer. When I was a kid, that is what I wanted to be. Maybe this will encourage him to be an officer when he gets older.”

The boy’s mother told News 2 she was deeply appreciative of the officer’s generosity.

“Oh I think it is awesome, it really put a smile on my son’s face. He has not stopped riding it since. He loves it,” she said. “He gets to ride and play with the neighborhood kids now, so I greatly appreciate it.”

“I try and do everything for the community,” Lassiter said. “I was raised here, and this is where I spent my whole life and it’s just a good image to know we are here doing good things.”

This story has already generated some good vibes in the community. An anonymous donor has already donated more than a dozen bikes to the department for situations just like this.