Miley Cyrus talks to Rita Ora about Ora’s coronavirus charity merch on her ‘Bright Minded’ series

Rita Ora is hoping to help slow the spread of coronavirus by selling a new T-shirt, with proceeds going to charity.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday (19 MARCH) while appearing with Miley Cyrus on her newly-launched Instagram live series “Bright Minded.”

During the chat, Ora announced she’s teamed up with the United Nations Foundation, the World Health Organization and Irish singer-songwriter Sir Bob Geldof to design a shirt she hopes will to help spread information of how to keep everyone safe during this coronavirus pandemic. All proceeds from the shirt, which includes a design with the image of the virus with the peace symbol, will assist the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Cyrus also said she’s working with Los Angeles-based brand Emi Jay for a “Care Together” campaign to support Feeding America.

Later in the show, Cyrus talked and crafted with fashion designer Jeremy Scott. Scott suggested viewers use this downtime to get creative such as repurposing old clothing into something cool and fresh, while also frequently checking on family and friends.