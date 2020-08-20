Middle of Gatlinburg Skybridge is now 30 feet of glass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge now has double the length of glass panes in the middle.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced the addition Wednesday to the length of glass at the center of the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

There are now 30 feet of glass to walk across on one of Gatlinburg’s most popular attractions. Looking down, you’ll see the 150-foot space between you and the ground.

The bridge was temporarily closed in June after park officials said the upper layer on one of its glass panels cracked when a guest attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass.

SkyLift Park is a longtime Gatlinburg attraction that opened in 1954. It carries guests from downtown up 500 vertical feet to the top of Crockett Mountain. The 680-foot-long SkyBridge opened in 2019.