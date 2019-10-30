Michigan woman who claimed to be a wolf during attack appears in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan (CNN) — A Michigan woman was in court Tuesday, accused of biting off her friend’s ear during an attack.

The woman reportedly claimed she and another woman were playing vampire versus wolf.

For the first time, suspect Allison Weaver is hearing the charges she’s facing based on an incident last month.

“Currently the defense recommends second-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm plus the murder with intent to maim.”

And now a new charge — assaulting another person by suffocation.

The victim told the court Tuesday that she invited Weaver over to her apartment.

The victim said they had some drinks and talked on the couch for hours before she went to bed while Weaver stayed on the couch.

Hours later, the victim remembers waking up and seeing Weaver on all fours.

“She just lunged at me and started strangling me,” the victim said. “The next thing I remember is trying to get away and hearing her as clear as day with like no inflection in her tone, just saying, ‘Sorry, bleep, but you’re gonna have to die today.'”

“When I walked in the bedroom, I observed two females both appeared to be covered in blood,” Oakland County Deputy Shawn Hopkins said. “Miss Weaver told me they were having consensual sex and Miss bleep was a vampire and that she, Miss Weaver, was a wolf. I noticed a large wound to the side of her left eye area near the cheek. And I also noticed that the outer edge of her left ear appeared to be missing.”

Police believe Weaver was under the influence of alcohol or unknown drugs at the time of the attack.

Police said drugs were recovered at the scene.