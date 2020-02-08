Michigan Sheriff Arrests Fake Cop

(WDIV) Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard had just gotten out of a meeting Thursday and was in a suit and tie, driving alone when he saw what looked like a police SUV.

“Initially, to me, it looked exactly like a police car. It was a police car, it had the push bumpers, a whole light array on the back. It said ‘Police Interceptor Dial 911’ as well as ‘K-9 stay back,’” Bouchard said.

When he got closer to the vehicle he noticed a decal on the side that read, “Emergency Response.”

“I was like, ‘That’s not a police car. Something weird is going on here,'” he said.

He ran the license plate number and it didn’t come back to a police agency — it came back to an individual. Bouchard activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over.

The windows were so tinted that it was impossible to see who was behind the window. The driver rolled down the window.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?'” Bouchard said.

Bouchard said there was a fake radar mounted on the dashboard and what was supposed to look like a computer aided dispatch computer. He also found a loaded .45 glock and a large Bowie knife.

