Michigan records 12 cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday night.

State officials say 10 new people tested positive for the virus. Two people tested positive Tuesday, in Oakland and Wayne counties.

The new positive cases are in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties and are:

One woman in Ingham County who traveled on a cruise.

Two woman and one man in Kent County who traveled internationally.

One woman in Montcalm County who traveled internationally.

Two men in Oakland County. One traveled domestically. The other has no travel history.

One man in St.Clair County who traveled domestically.

One woman and one man in Washtenaw County. One has traveled domestically and the other has traveled internationally.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already declared a state of emergency, and health officials are advising a number of measures to keep the illness from spreading. Whitmer is scheduled to provide an update around 11 p.m. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com.

Michigan COVID-19 data can be found on the state’s website.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tracking coronavirus

They also recommended calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather. That led to a slew of cancellations across West Michigan.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.