Michigan parent claims daughter bit pastry with a sharp pin inside

DEARBORN, Michigan (CNN) — A young girl takes a bite out of a pastry only to find a sharp pin inside, according to her father.

Now, her family is looking for answers.

“She took a pastry out of her mouth and I looked down and there was a needle there,” said the girl’s father, Ricardo Ruel.

Ruel, a military veteran, said he’s still shocked after his daughter bit into a pastry he bought at Kroger on Sept. 5 and was stabbed by a long, sharp pin.

“I was kind of freaked out, initially, like, how did that get in there, you know, was there anything else in there or any other ones,” he said.

The family said they contacted Kroger immediately and filed an incident report. Ruel said the grocery chain told him the pastry is made by a different company.

“The process that was explained to me is that they come in frozen and the bakery department, the bakers, they take everything out, they put them in trays,” Ruel said. “They bake them there at Kroger at the bakery? They package them and then put the stickers on them, the labels.”

Kroger issued the following statement:

“We are currently investigating and have been in contact with the consumer. We take matters like this very seriously as safety is one of our core values for both customers and associates.”

Ruel said the incident could have turned out a whole lot worse if their daughter had actually swallowed the pin. He said his daughter now has to have testing done to make sure everything is OK.

“If they find that someone maliciously did that, with ill will, yeah, by all means, prosecute to the full intent,” Ruel said.

Ruel said he’s hired an attorney and will meet with them at the end of the month.