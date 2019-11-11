Michigan facing liquor shortage

DETROIT, MI (WDIV)  – Michigan is in the middle of a liquor shortage right before the winter holiday season. 

Due to the recent liquor shortage, chef and restaurant owner Johnny Prepolec says his staff at Mr. B’s Gastropub in Royal Oak has had to try to steer customers toward different brands.

“It’s very inconvenient for us,” Prepolec says. “What it’s really come down to is that we’re getting our deliveries a couple days late.”

Late deliveries can cause huge issues for bars and restaurants. Prepolec said it has significantly affected their weekend stock.

The lack of liquor is a state-wide concern.

The problem comes from one of Michigan’s distribution companies that’s having software issues which are impacting deliveries.

