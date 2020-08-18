Michelle Obama’s ‘vote’ necklace goes viral

(CNN) — Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

But the former first lady not only spoke it she also wore it. The letters on Obama’s necklace spelled the word “vote.”

The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from L.A. based jeweler “BYCHARI.” BYCHARI was started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert. The brand supports various social justice causes.

The necklace was the top-trending search on google in the last hour of the convention. The necklace can be custom-ordered. It costs approximately $300 on the BYCHARI website.