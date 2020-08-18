Michelle Obama’s ‘vote’ necklace goes viral

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(CNN) — Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

But the former first lady not only spoke it she also wore it. The letters on Obama’s necklace spelled the word “vote.”

The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from L.A. based jeweler “BYCHARI.” BYCHARI was started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert. The brand supports various social justice causes.

The necklace was the top-trending search on google in the last hour of the convention. The necklace can be custom-ordered. It costs approximately $300 on the BYCHARI website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools