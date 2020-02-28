Live Now
Nationwide Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion
1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Athens City Schools Berne Union Schools Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Circleville City Schools Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Crossroads Christian Academy East Guernsey Local Schools East Muskingum Schools Eastern Local School District Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield County Fairfield Union Local Schools Forest Rose School Foxfire Community Schools Lakewood Local Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Miami Trace Local Schools Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus Morgan County Morgan Local Schools Muskingum County Nelsonville-York City Schools New Lexington City Schools Northern Local Schools Perry County Perry County Senior Center Pickaway County Pickaway Senior Center Rolling Hills Local Schools Southern Local Schools St. Rose School Teays Valley Local Schools Tri-County Career Center Trimble Local Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools Walnut Township Local Schools Westfall Schools Zanesville City Schools

Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s assistant health secretary says the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Friday that one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill. At least five family contacts have been placed in isolation.

He said that one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to the northern Italian region where that country has seen a local outbreak.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to downplay the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus, saying “it isn’t even equivalent to influenza.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools