James Hetfield of the band Metallica performs at Bridgestone Arena on January 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Sonic Temple Arts and Music Festival has announced Metallica will headline two nights at MAPFRE Stadium.

The festival will be held May 15 – 17.

Don't miss Metallica as they make history performing two headlining nights, featuring two incredible sets, ensuring an… Posted by Sonic Temple on Thursday, October 10, 2019

The band will play Friday and Sunday, according to the Sonic Temple festival website.