Message in a bottle takes 24-year journey

(WJHG/NBC News) — A note stuffed in a whiskey bottle 24 years ago has completed an amazing journey after washing up on Florida’s Santa Rosa Beach.

“We were down here in the water, Memorial Day weekend, I was with my friend from Kansas City and his wife and we were just chatting in the water and it just came bobbing by,” Gary Henrickson says.

Henrickson went home to uncork the bottle, and inside was a note that smelled of bourbon.

“And the note says, ‘Hello, June 16, 1995, Frankfurt, Michigan, I’ve tossed this bottle into the water to bring joy to anyone who finds it, this whiskey bottle was full a few short hours earlier, if you find this call me, and I’ll buy you a drink,'” he says.

When Gary texted the number on the message, it worked, and belonged to the man who originally threw the bottle into the water. Since finding the bottle the two men have been in touch.

“He’s 49 years old now, it was a whole different time in his life it said, and he threw it in Lake Michigan, and we kind of talked about how it could’ve gotten down here, it’s just an amazing long, long way it had to go,” Henrickson says.

