Message in a bottle comes home after 35 years

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(WRDE/NBC News)  One Delaware woman has been reunited with a letter she wrote 35 years ago. 

“Please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself,” the letter says. 
 
Cathi Riddle and her friend Stacey Wells put the letter in a bottle on August 1, 1985. 
 
“We like animals a lot,” the letter reads. “Do you have any pets? We have a dog.”
 
“My cousin and I were staying at the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it out and see how far it went,” Riddle says. 
 
The girls threw the bottle into the water at Prime Hook Beach. 

Then, a few weeks ago it was found for the first time.

Read more: https://bit.ly/34CXKrx

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools