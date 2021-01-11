Memphis police: Officer accused of on-duty murder searched ‘how to destroy DNA evidence’ on phone

(WMC/NBC News) – A Memphis, Tennessee police officer is accused of kidnapping and murdering a man while on duty.

The Memphis Police Department identified the officer as 29-year-old Patric Ferguson, who has been relieved of duty.

Records show Ferguson was arrested on Sunday.

He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with and fabricating evidence, according to investigators.

Police say a woman reported her 30-year-old boyfriend, Robert Howard, missing on Jan. 6. Police say a body believed to be Howard, was recovered Sunday.

Investigators say Ferguson, acting on his own accord, armed himself with his personal handgun, forced the victim into the back of a patrol car, and drove to another location where he shot and killed him.

Investigators say Ferguson’s search history in his cell phone revealed multiple incriminating internet searches related to cleaning up crime scenes and how to destroy DNA evidence.