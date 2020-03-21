Member of the vice president’s staff tested positive coronavirus

(CNN) — A member of the vice president’s staff has tested positive coronavirus according to a Whitehouse spokesperson.

They announced it on Friday and say neither Pence or Trump had close contact with the person.

According to the Whitehouse, they’re trying to figure out who might’ve been exposed.

Pence is the designated person for the Coronavirus assigned by the president. Pence attended two events where attendees tested positive for COVID-19 according to CNN.

The Vice president hasn’t been tested for the virus as of yet.