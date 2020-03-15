1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 36 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Buckeye Valley Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools

Meijer: No plans to close stores; suspends some services

U.S. & World

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it has no plans to close any stores, but it will suspend service at certain areas, including meat, fish and deli.

The move will allow workers to prepare those items to be sold in self-serve refrigerated cases, the West Michigan-based company said.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need,” Meijer tweeted.

Stores across the country have been flocked by people stocking up supplies amid coronavirus concerns.

Other stores have been adjusting as well. 

Walmart has announced it is modifying store hours nationwide to help employees keep stores stocked and sanitized. Temporary hours, beginning Sunday, March 15, are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at stores that have not already modified their hours.

On Saturday, the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids posted signs that it was no longer accepting empty bottles and cans, citing COVID-19. However, as of Sunday morning, those signs were removed and the bottle/can return had reopened, according to a SpartanNash spokesperson.

A photo of the notice at the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids. (March 14, 2020)
A photo of the notice at the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids. (March 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools