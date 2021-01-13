Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

A man walks his dog past lottery signs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, displaying the recent jackpot amounts in Chicago’s fames Loop. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday’s Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday’s Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DES MOINES, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — No winners claimed the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history Tuesday night, raising the Mega Millions prize up to $750 million.

The next winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Friday at 11 p.m. EST.

Thanks to months without a winner of the big prize, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was $625 million, the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.6 million for Friday’s Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Wednesday’s Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.