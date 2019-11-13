Meet Narwhal: ‘Unicorn puppy’ found with a tail growing out of his head

TAMPA (WFLA/WCMH) – A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

It’s me Narwhal!! I don’t understand what viral is but my foster mama said my story being viral helps ALL our special… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The puppy is affectionately known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

Guess what Magical Unicorn Narwhal Puppy has a vet appointment for xrays today? Well since we only know of one magical unicorn narwhal puppy we maybe gave too much for this to be a tricky question… BOL!!! We think he appreciates not being outside in this terrible freezing snow mess. Love,MacKeeperOfUnicorns Posted by Mac the pitbull on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does zero harm to the puppy.

The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

So far the tail in his forehead does not wag that we have seen. We have also named him “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Saturday, November 9, 2019

At the moment Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will eventually be available for adoption once he is medically cleared. For updates on the puppy, you can visit their website and Facebook page.