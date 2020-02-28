1  of  2
Medics prepare ambulances to help Autism patients

by: CNN News

BURLINGTON, VT (WPTZ) — Washington County First Responders are preparing to help people with Autism during emergencies.

Barre City Fire Department says they’re stocking their trucks with helmets and specialized equipment for high-pressure situations.

According to officials, crews are getting weighted blankets, earplugs, and fidget toys to pack their sensory bags with.

Erin Rose of Washington County Mental Health Services says, they put these kits together in order to help calm someone on the spectrum.

“Things people can use in an emergency situation that may help them to relieve anxiety, or stay more calm, said Rose.

According to the department’s deputy chief, they need to stay cutting edge to provide the best care they can and these will be equipped in every ambulance soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

