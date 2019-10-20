Meat sold at Walmart recalled due to salmonella risk

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Some frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart are being pulled off the shelves because of possible salmonella contamination.

George’s Prepared Foods, base in Caryville, TN, is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to stores.

There haven’t been any reports of anyone getting sick.

If you have any of the recalled sausages, you should discard or return them.

You can get more information about the recall at the USDA’s website.

