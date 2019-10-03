‘Mean Girls Day’ is here

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 19: Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the premiere of Paramount’s “Mean Girls” at the Cinerama Dome on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Can you believe it’s been 15 years since we first fell in love with “Mean Girls”?

Well, it has, and while you don’t get the day off, that doesn’t mean that October 3 isn’t a holiday.

The date is known to social media and movie fans around the world as “Mean Girls Day.”

Here’s the backstory: In the popular 2004 film that inspired the day, there’s a scene where Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks her what day it is.”It’s October 3,” she answers.

Since then, October 3 has joined other dates made significant by films.

So how should you celebrate it? Glad you asked:

Try and score some tickets to the ‘Mean Girls’ musical

Tina Fey, the “30 Rock” funny woman who wrote the film screenplay, has blessed the world with a musical version, which is currently playing on Broadway. If you can’t make it there, Fey and actress Busy Philipps are hosting the Official October 3rd Mean Girls Movie Viewing Party on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.

Eat cheese fries or Taco Bell

Because they’re delicious but also have meaning to fans. Who can forget the character Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her classic line, “Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries”?

Or her assertion that she couldn’t eat Taco Bell as she was on an “all-carb diet.”

Try and make ‘fetch’ happen

Speaking of Regina George, she was so right when she said “fetch” wasn’t going to happen. But you can still try and give the slang word some love by using it.

Go follow Lindsay Lohan on social media

It’s OK to admit that you are still a little obsessed with the redheaded starlet who went from ingenue to inmate at one point. Lohan still has love for the movie that helped make her a star. On Thursday she celebrated the day by posting a video collage of herself with the caption “It’s October third” #itsoctober3rd #duh.”

The actress told CNN in a 2016 Facebook Live interview that she’s “been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2.’ It is not in my hands.””I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy,” Lohan said. “But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Watch the movie

Like, duh.