(WJW) – McDonald’s is finally giving fans what they’ve been asking for: an extra side of Big Mac sauce.

For a limited time starting April 27, participating restaurants across the U.S. will offer Big Mac sauce dip cups, available only when ordering through the McDonald’s app.

The dipping cups have retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wraps, the company said.

The Big Mac has been a staple of the McDonald’s menu since 1968.

The creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets, or can be ordered à la carte to pair with any McDonald’s menu item.

While the extra side of sauce is only a temporary offer for McDonald’s customers, the fast food giant is making some more permanent changes. McDonald’s said it’s been tweaking the way it makes their signature sandwiches by using new buns, grilling onions, and making burgers cheesier and saucier.

The changes have already been implemented in about a dozen large cities, but the company plans to roll out the changes nationwide by 2024.

In addition to rethinking the way it prepares food, McDonald’s is also reportedly restructuring the way it does business. The company temporarily shut some U.S. offices earlier this month and laid off hundreds of employees, the Wall Street Journal reported.