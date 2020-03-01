McDonald’s giving away free egg McMuffins Monday

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu nationwide.

(Columbus residents have had their Wendy’s breakfast menu for about a week now, though.)

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971.

So, the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years, a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning.

They’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.



Wendy’s new breakfast lineup includes the breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.