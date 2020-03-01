McDonald’s giving away free egg McMuffins Monday

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu nationwide.
(Columbus residents have had their Wendy’s breakfast menu for about a week now, though.)
McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”
The sandwiches have been around since 1971.
So, the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years, a year early.
Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning.
They’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.
Wendy’s new breakfast lineup includes the breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.