McDonald’s creates candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients

(WJW) — In the mood for McDonald’s? There’s a new way to indulge without all the calories.

GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, the Quarter Pounder® Fan Club, has launched a new line of swag that includes candles that smell like the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder, according to a McDonald’s press release.

The six-pack of candles includes the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and “100 percent fresh” beef.

The line of Quarter Pounder swag also includes:

  • Couples’ Quarter Pounder mittens
  • 2020 Quarter Pounder calendar
  • Quarter Pounder with Love locket
  • Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-shirt
  • “I’d rather be eating a Quarter Pounder” sticker
  • Quarter Pounder Fan Club pin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

