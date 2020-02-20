McDonald’s creates candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients

(WJW) — In the mood for McDonald’s? There’s a new way to indulge without all the calories.

GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, the Quarter Pounder® Fan Club, has launched a new line of swag that includes candles that smell like the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder, according to a McDonald’s press release.

The six-pack of candles includes the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and “100 percent fresh” beef.

The line of Quarter Pounder swag also includes: