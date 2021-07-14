McCormick looking to hire ‘Director of Taco Relations’

HUNT VALLEY, Md., (WCMH)– Do you live every day like it’s Taco Tuesday? Do National Taco Day and National Margarita Day come around more than once a year in your house? Have you turned your love of tacos into a personality trait? McCormick & Company’s latest job posting might be the right one for you.

The spice company is looking for a Director of Taco Relations “to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop innovative and delish taco recipes, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab.”

The position pays $100,000 and requires the taco director to be able to taste test, troll taco TikTok, and develop “Taco Tuesday” content for McCormick’s social media pages, among other responsibilities.

Applications are due July 20th and can be submitted HERE.