McConnell: Impeachment measure denies Trump ‘basic rights’

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican isn’t impressed by a Democratic resolution in the House that sets out procedures for a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the resolution would deny the “most basic rights of due process” to Trump.

McConnell has used a floor speech to go after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that “instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low.”

The resolution calls for open hearings and requires the Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations. A vote is set for Thursday.

McConnell says the resolution denies Trump “basic due process rights” such as having his lawyer participate in closed-door depositions by the committee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools