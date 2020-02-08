Miami mayor’s aide accused of groping, sending inappropriate pictures

MIAMI (WSVN)– The Communications Director of a Florida city is accused of groping and sending inappropriate pictures to an underage teenager.

Detectives say, Rene Pedrosa, 48, exchanged sexual photographs with a 16-year-old teen boy inside the city hall.

In late November, the 16-year-old boy met with Pedrosa to speak about a web page design.

According to the teen, Pedrosa grabbed the boy’s hand and placed it on his erect penis. The teenage boy also reported that Pedrosa kissed him on the lips and grabbed his rear-end.

The teen’s family went to the police and since the police confiscated Pedrosa’s computer and phones according to law enforcement.

Police Chief Jorge Colina said the charges Pedrosa will face include promoting sexual performance by a child, “We want to make sure he is held accountable and to the letter of the law like anyone of us, ” said Colina.

Mayor Francis Suarez has not spoken on the reports. Pedrosa has been released from jail Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment.