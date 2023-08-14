In the aftermath of the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, several communities and homes have been destroyed, with dozens confirmed dead.

Continuing relief efforts, our sister station KHON2 and parent company Nexstar are partnering with the American Red Cross to aid those affected. Through this collaboration, a dedicated Maui wildfire donation page has been established. This platform enables direct contributions to support those impacted by the tragedy.

Additionally, KHON2 will host a Malama Maui telethon in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Monday, August 14, running from 5 to 10 a.m. Hawaii time (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Eastern time), streaming live on KHON2.com.

These wildfires constitute the state’s most devastating natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami claimed 61 lives. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946 resulted in the loss of over 150 lives on the Big Island.

An aerial assessment of the area on Thursday revealed a once-vibrant community transformed into a charred ghost town. According to Associated Press video journalist Ty O’Neil, who was on the flight, streets were now piles of rubble and foundations. Burnt-out vehicles littered the roads, and a collapsed elementary school stood as a testament to the destruction.

This Maui blaze stands as the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.