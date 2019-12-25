Maryland teen collects 200k diapers for the holidays

BALTIMORE, Maryland (CNN) — When you think of Christmas, diapers aren’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Not so for Lauren Eisele.

The high schooler organized a collection of more than 200,000 diapers to help families in need this Christmas

It all started when the 16-year-old was looking for a service project.

She reached out to Maryland’s School of Social Work and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“I was thinking more school books or textbooks for children in schools,” Eisele said.

But they asked for diapers.

“This was a huge surprise, knowing that diapers were the number one thing,” she said.

One in three families must choose between food and diapers for their baby every single day.

75,000 of the diapers will go to families at Children’s Hospital.

“We’re hoping that it’ll alleviate some of the burden that families who are deciding if they’re gonna eat tonight versus putting a clean pack of diapers on the table,” said Kelly Pennington of Children’s Hospital.

The rest, about 120,000 diapers, will go to shelters who will give them out to families in West Baltimore.

For young mothers Malquita and Reshon, the diapers are a blessing.

“He goes through a lot of Pampers and you can never have enough wipes” said Reshon Jackson, one of the recipients.

“Never. You use wipes even when you don’t even think you’re going to use wipes,” added Malquita Ingram, another recipient.

Ingram said diapers are expensive for her as a first-time mom

“I was ecstatic, diapers, oh my god! So much money saved,” she said.

A relief she won’t have to buy them this week and a welcome Christmas gift.

“A nice, really nice gift,” Ingram said.

According to the organization called the National Diaper Bank, disposable diapers can cost at least $70 a month for one baby.

There are no state or federal programs that specifically help families in need buy diapers.