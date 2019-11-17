VIDEO: Maryland teacher arrested after ‘violent fight’ with student in classroom

(CNN) — It’s a video a Maryland police chief calls “very, very disturbing.”

The incident Friday morning appears to show a teacher physically assaulting a student at Largo High School in Prince’s George’s County.

Cellphones were recording as it played out in front of stunned students.

The blurred video shows the teacher first asking the student if she needs to talk to a third party.

The student can be heard saying, “No, I’m talking to you.”

It is when the student begins to walk by the video shows the teacher move to assault her.

The Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the assault “extraordinarily violent.”

“Many of you have seen this video, and we certainly understand that it is very, very disturbing. The teacher then engages in a physical assault of that student. The nature of that assault was extraordinarily violent and that conduct is criminal in nature,” Stawinski said.

The teacher — in her 30s — was arrested.

Police plan to charge her with physical child abuse and second-degree assault.

The 17-year-old student, a senior, might face juvenile charges.

Despite the violent fight, neither the teacher or the student needed medical attention.