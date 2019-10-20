Maryland Rep. Cummings body to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

BALTIMORE (AP) — The body of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that mourners will be able to attend a public viewing for Cummings in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

A formal memorial service will also be held for him inside the hall next Thursday.

Cummings died Thursday, Oct. 17 at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Cummings was the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that’s investigating President Donald Trump. He was a civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his Baltimore-area district.

He had represented Maryland’s Seventh Congressional District since 1996.

A wake and a funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at New Psalmist Baptist Church where he worshipped for nearly four decades, according to New Psalmist Baptist Church spokeswoman Joi Thomas.

Thomas said the wake will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.

