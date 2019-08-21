Mark Wahlberg meets with Michigan boy who beat cancer

ROYAL OAK, Michigan (CNN) — Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brother Paul opened a new Wahlburgers location at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI Monday, but that was only part of the actor’s evening.

Wahlberg took time with some of the patients in the children’s wing of the hospital, including a six-year-old who beat brain cancer.

Hudson Brown battled the disease for more than a year, going through 30 rounds of proton radiation and nine cycles of chemotherapy.

In the end, when he was cleared, in the middle of all the celebration, this star from his favorite movies told him he wanted to meet him.

“I heard you’re so strong,” Wahlberg said to Hudson. “And you’re my inspiration, right? Now let’s see you make a muscle.”

Wahlberg was asked what it was like to meet Hudson, who lists the Transformer movies as among his favorite.

“You know, he’s, he’s my inspiration, you know, and I just asked him, ‘Say a prayer for me,” Wahlberg said. “He’s been in my thoughts and my prayers with what he’s had to overcome. And just, you know, his outlook on life is, it’s a positive, strong young man.”

In the spring ahead of his final photon therapy, Hudson arrived at the hospital with 24 cameras leading him.

He loves the character Bumblebee and so, this day, meeting Wahlberg, celebrating with Transformers and family, it meant the world to Hudson.

“It was a very, very tough time for our whole family,” Hudson’s mother Megan Brown said. “It affects everyone, you know? Mom, dad and the sisters. I mean, he’s considered in remission and it’s just a normal, happy, healthy kid now.”

Megan said all of Hudson’s MRIs are completely clean and he’s considered to be in remission.

“And it’s just amazing,” he said. “I mean, I always find so much inspiration. These kids are so strong and so full of hope and so positive and optimistic that it’s really inspiring.”

After the visit, the family joined the Wahlberg brothers to christen their new Wahlburgers Restaurant in the hospital parking lot.

The restaurant opening served as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.