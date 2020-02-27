Breaking News
2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity
Closings and Delays
Jackson County

Marijuana use rises among the seniors

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A new health study shows that Marijuana use is rising sharply among seniors over 65.

Baby boomers that eat edibles have doubled between 2015 and 2018 according to the Journal of American Medical Association.

The research found that the use of edibles was the highest among women, racial or ethnic minorities, seniors who were married, college-educated or had mental health issues.

The study’s authors say they were worried about the increase of edible among diabetics which increased 180 percent.

According to the CDC, the effects of marijuana differ from person to person and depend on previous use, biology, gender and how the drug is taken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools