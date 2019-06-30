Man’s act of kindness towards boy with autism alone on flight goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (WRIC)– One act of kindness has gone viral after a mother shares her son’s experience on a flight from Las Vegas to Portland.

Landon, 7, is autistic and his mom, Alexa Bjornson, was worried about her son flying alone.

“I thought, how do I make it so whoever’s sitting next to him won’t look at him as a burden but more of like, I can help this kiddo get through the day,” Bjornson told KATU via a video conference.

Bjornson said she didn’t know how her son his first solo flight. So she wrote a note to his neighbor on the plane, hoping they would help Landon.

Ben Pedraza sat next to the boy and helped reassure Bjornson that all was well. He took photos with the boy and Landon even teased him for ‘cracking dad jokes.’

There story has received thousands of shares on social media.