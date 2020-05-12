Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting speaks

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WCMH) — The man who recorded the Ahmaud Arbery shooting says he has nothing to do with the killing.

William Bryan shot the infamous footage in Brunswick, GA, on Feb. 23, which appears to show a confrontation between Arbery, a black man, and two caucasian men who followed him in their vehicle.

Arbery was shot and killed in the incident.

The two suspected attackers, Gregory and Travis McMichael, are now facing murder charges.

Bryan is also under investigation in relation to the shooting.

On Feb. 23, Bryan, who goes by Roddy, recorded Arbery running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood and the shooting that killed him.

Bryan and his fiancé’ talked for about 45 minutes, amid death threats that forced them out of their home.

When asked if he was scared, Bryan said, “Yes, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t scared. If that’s what they wanted to do was to scare me, they’ve scared me.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Bryan to determine if he will also face charges.

“I truthfully need to be cleared of this because I had nothing to do with it. I’m trying to get my life back to normal, and it’s been smeared for the last week,” Bryan said.

In the initial police report, Gregory McMichael told officers Arbery was running in one direction and, “Roddy attempted to block him which was unsuccessful.”

Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough would not allow his client to answer questions about his involvement in the case, including how he ended up driving behind Arbery, recording.

“My client was responding to what he saw, which was someone in the community he didn’t know being followed by a vehicle he recognized,” Gough said.

Gough said he was working on his front porch when he saw Arbery and the McMichael’s go down his road.

Some people who have seen the video asked if Bryan was also armed, because of a clicking sound you can hear in the video.

Gough says Bryan was not armed.

“That video is the evidence of what took place that day,” he said.

What happened after the video stopped is unknown. Bryan stayed on scene and was cooperative with police.

He did not call 911, and says he does not have a relationship with the McMichaels.

Asked if he had anything to say to Arbery’s family, Bryan said, “Yes I am very, very sorry for your loss. I don’t know what else to say. There’s nothing else I can say. I am very sorry for your loss.”

Bryan says he shared the video with police right away, but there was not much movement in the case for more than two months, until the video appeared on a radio station’s website last week.

That led state investigators to arrest the McMichaels.

According to a police report, they said they followed Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.

State investigators say they’re reviewing additional video and photographs.