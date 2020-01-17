Man tells police he mixed mom’s ashes with drugs

MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN) — A drug bust took a very strange turn in Wisconsin recently.

Police arrested a man who they say told investigators that he mixed his deceased mother’s ashes with drugs and other materials.

He also ingested some of the ashes, according to police.

Police say they found nearly 70 grams of pot and a small amount of molly, along with bongs and a drug scale in an apartment that belonged to Austin Schroeder, 26, and his girlfriend Kaitlin Geiger, 21.

Police arrested the couple after an informant was able to buy marijuana from them.

According to a police report, Schroeder told officers his mom died a little over a year ago, and “He took some of her ashes and mixed them with a variety of substances, some of which he ultimately ingested.”

It’s not clear why Schroeder ingested the ashes.