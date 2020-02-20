Man shot during burglary in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a burglary in east Columbus that left a victim shot.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:07pm, officers were called to a residence in the 6700 block of Tussing Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 52-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The victim told officers he was in his kitchen when two unknown people entered his home through the back door.

The victim tried to push the suspects out of the home, when one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information on this incident to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4133 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.