Man sentenced to prison for string of armed robberies in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced to prison for six armed robberies in Cleveland and Parma, according to a Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

Stefhan Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of burglary.

According to reports, Jackson robbed a gas station on Broadview Road in Cleveland on December 23, 2018. Officials said he pointed a gun at a store clerk, demanded money and took off after taking $500.

On January 1, 2019, Jackson robbed another gas station on Pearl Road in Cleveland. According to reports, he pointed a gun at two employees, who locked themselves in a back office and called police while Jackson left the scene.

On the same day, officials said Jackson and two other suspects robbed two victims at their Mayview Avenue home. They victims were coming home when one of the suspects, pretending to be a food delivery driver, came up to them while the others hid nearby.

The suspect then dropped a delivery bag, pulled out a firearm and demanded their keys. Officials said the suspects then stole the victims’ wallets and forced their way into the home.

The victims tried to escape while the suspects raided the home, and Jackson shot one of the victims in the torso, reports said.

Jackson was charged with armed robberies at another gas station on January 2 and a convenience store on January 4 of that year. In both cases, employees said Jackson threatened to kill them during the robberies.

On September 22, 2019, Jackson and another suspect broke into a home on Essen Avenue in Parma. The victim was asleep at the time when the suspects came in through a window, pointed a gun at him and punched him in the head. Reports said they forced the victim out of his home while naked and stole $2,000.

Investigators with the Cleveland Division of Police and the Parma Police Department identified Jackson as a suspect after looking over video surveillance and DNA left at the scenes.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 to 23 years in prison.

“This plea encompasses six different robberies, including one where he shot the victim. The streets of Cleveland are far safer with him in prison for decades,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.