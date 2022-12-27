GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a plot that originated in Dublin, Ohio.

On Tuesday U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered Adam Fox to serve 16 years in prison, deciding against a possible life sentence, saying he was not sure if Fox was the “natural leader” in the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

In August Fox and Barry Croft, were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme and attempts to use a weapon of mass destruction. They, along with Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, originally met in Dublin, Ohio on June 6, 2020, to discuss a plan about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Over the next six weeks, a plan was assembled to attack Governor Whitmer’s vacation home in western Michigan, according to federal prosecutors. The goal was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and try her for treason.

Another meeting took place on July 18, 2020 at an unspecified location in Ohio.

In October a jury also convicted Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Beller guilty of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The men are members of the Wolverine Watchman, a far-right paramilitary group. Several others arrested in connection with the plot were also members of the group.