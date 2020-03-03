Man sentenced for stalking Parkland victims’ families

Breaking News
(CNN) — A man who cyber stalked and sent threatening messages to families of Parkland shooting victims was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Brandon Michael Fleury was convicted of cyberstalking and sending a kidnapping threat to relatives of those killed in the shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day 2018.

On Monday, the California man was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison.

The Department of Justice says Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts to target the families over several weeks.

He taunted them about the deaths of their loved ones under aliases including the Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and serial killer Ted Bundy.

Seventeen students and faculty members were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

