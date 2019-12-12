Man saves dog after leash gets caught in elevator door

HOUSTON (CNN) — A Houston man says he was at the right place at the right time, after his neighbor’s dog leash was caught in an elevator door.

The incident was recorded on a security camera at their apartment building on Monday.

It shows a woman walking into the elevator, with her dog on the leash.

But the door closes before the dog gets in, and the elevators goes up, pulling the other end of the leash with it.

However, the man who just got off the elevator, jumps into action and works quickly to remove the leash from the dog just in time.

The man, named Johnny Mathis, says the woman was overjoyed when she found out that her pup wasn’t hurt.