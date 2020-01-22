Man returns $27,000 found next to ATM

DETROIT, MI (CNN) — An armored security guard accidentally left tens of thousands of dollars outside an ATM at a credit union in Michigan.

Surveillance video shows a customer coming across all that money, before deciding to do the right thing.

George Condash said he at first thought what he saw was just trash. But in this case, it was another man’s treasure.

The security guard had left an ATM cassette with $27,000 outside the Wayne Westland Credit Union.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag stating that it was 40k,” said Condash.

Without hesitation, Condash brought the money back into the credit union.

The clerks couldn’t believe it.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” told WDIV.

And it at least was a good dead that didn’t go unnoticed by higher ups at the credit union.

Condash received an unspecified reward for doing the right thing.

“It could’ve ended in a very different way for us, but Mr. Condash was very honest and a good person to return the money, so we appreciate that very much,” said Alicia Stewart with Westland Credit Union.

“27,000 yeah that would be great, but really what’s it gonna get you? And you’d probably feel guilty the rest of your life with it,” said Condash.